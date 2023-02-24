Anzeige
24.02.2023
Abracon, LLC: Abracon Announces High-Performance UWB Antennas for Short-Range High-Precision Data Transmission

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, LLC (Abracon), a leader in passive components, announces the new product release for the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Antennas, including the Ultra-Wide Band 3.3 - 7.2 GHz Chip Antenna, the Ultra-Wide Band 3.7 - 4.2 GHz Chip Antenna, and the Ultra-Wide Band 6.2 - 8.2 GHz Chip Antenna solutions.

Abracon 2022 Logo

Abracon's Ultra-Wideband (UWB) antennas are designed for the next generation of connectivity. These antennas provide best-in-class performance, offer high efficiency and low power consumption, and meet industry needs for fast/stable data transmission. The low power requirements of UWB antennas result in increased battery life, reducing overall operational costs.

"We are excited to announce our new Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) antennas. These antennas are specifically designed with low power consumption requirements that result in increased battery life. Our new solution covers a wide range of applications, including IoT, M2M, Secure Car Access, Item Tracking, Indoor Navigation, Hands-Free Payment, Smart Access, and Object Detection." said Kelly Henry, Senior Product Line Manager, RF & Antennas.

Abracon continues to expand the capabilities of their RF and antenna portfolio. The UWB antenna introduction includes all relative frequency bands to serve various markets.

View available inventory through Abracon's Global Distribution Network for the new UWB Antennas, including part s: ACG0301U, ACG0502U, and ACG0806U.

Learn more about Abracon Antenna's full range of solutions on the newly updated Interactive Antenna Catalog

About Abracon
Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon enables global customers to design next-generation products by offering innovative and high-performance Frequency Control & Timing, Inductors & Connectivity, and RF & Antenna solutions. Abracon accelerates customers' time to market by focusing on technical expertise, service excellence, and providing reliable electronic components through a global distribution network. With service, quality, and technical knowledge at the company's core, Abracon empowers innovative connected technology in markets spanning data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defense, and beyond.

Learn more at www.abracon.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559427/Abracon_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abracon-announces-high-performance-uwb-antennas-for-short-range-high-precision-data-transmission-301755156.html

