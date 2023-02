New Destiny Mining Corp.: New Destiny Announces Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSXV:NED), (the "Company" or "NED") is pleased to announce it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,250,000 in non-flow-through financing and up to $1,500,000 in flow-through financing. The offering will consist of up to 22.5 million non-flow-through units priced at $0.10 and up to 10 million flow-through units priced at $0.15.

Each non-flow-through unit will comprise of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at the price of $0.25 for a period of 18 months after closing.

Each flow-through unit will comprise one common share (which is a flow-through share for Canadian income tax purposes) and one-half share purchase warrant. Each whole flow-through warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share which is a non-flow-through share at the price of $0.25 for 18 months after closing.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used for the continued exploration work on the Company's Treasury Mountain Property, potential project acquisitions, as well as general working capital.

A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the TSX-V policies. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The offerings and payment of finders' fees are both subject to approval by the TSX-V.

Directors, officers or other insiders of the Company may participate in the foregoing offerings, and such parties may sell securities of the Company owned or controlled by them personally through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange to finance participation in such offerings.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Barry Brown"

Director

604-488-3900

Office@NewDestinyMining.com

