OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced the appointment of Joseph Lewis, Managing Director, Co-Head of Corporate Hedging and FX Solutions at Jefferies, to its Board of Directors. Lewis brings more than 20 years of experience in interest rate and foreign exchange derivatives.

"We are pleased to welcome Joe as he brings a wealth of risk management knowledge and experience in the global derivatives market," said Craig Donohue, OCC Executive Chairman. "He is a widely respected leader with an innovative, forward-thinking mindset, and we will greatly benefit from his counsel as we progress in our transformation efforts, while continuously working to promote stability and market integrity."

In his current role with Jefferies, a leading investment banking and capital markets firm, Lewis oversees a global team that works with companies and private equity funds to develop and implement interest rate and foreign exchange derivative hedging strategies. Additionally, he is responsible for managing the trading and counterparty credit risk management associated with client hedging strategies.

Prior to joining Jefferies, Lewis held senior client coverage roles at Citibank, Barclays and Lehman Brothers focused on interest rate, commodity and foreign exchange derivatives. He is currently a board member of Teaching Matters, Bronx Excellence Charter Schools and New Federal Theater.

Lewis fills a vacancy left in January 2023.

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

