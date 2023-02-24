The HITN-TV special will present a panel of international experts who will carry out a complete analysis on the origin and consequences of the war

One year after the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, HITN will dedicate its February 26 programming to raise awareness and promote a better understanding of the conflict and its impact across the world through its forum Ucrania: pasado, presente y futuro"("Ukraine: past, present and future")

The forum will take place at the end of an all-day marathon of Servant of the People the series that propelled Volodymyr Zelensky to the presidency of Ukraine, which is available in Spanish only on HITN-TV.

Moderated by prominent Argentine journalist Daniel Viotto, the "Ukraine: past, present and future" forum will be broadcast simultaneously on HITN-TV, the HITNGo app and the network's YouTube channel.

The event will feature four renowned experts in international politics from Germany, Argentina, and Colombia:

Dr. Ezequiel Bistoletti , political scientist from the University of Buenos Aires, professor at the Alice Salomon University of Berlin and presenter of the program "Demoliendo mitos de la política."

, political scientist from the University of Buenos Aires, professor at the Alice Salomon University of Berlin and presenter of the program "Demoliendo mitos de la política." Marcelo Cantelmi , principal international policy analyst for the Clarín newspaper and editor-in-chief of the World and International Politics sections. Former chief correspondent for South America for the United Press International and Reuters agencies.

, principal international policy analyst for the Clarín newspaper and editor-in-chief of the World and International Politics sections. Former chief correspondent for South America for the United Press International and Reuters agencies. Dr. Vladimir Rouvinski , expert in Asian and Russian relations with Latin America and the Caribbean. Director, Laboratory of Politics and International Relations (PoInt), and Associate Professor, Department of Political Studies, at Icesi University in Cali, Colombia.

, expert in Asian and Russian relations with Latin America and the Caribbean. Director, Laboratory of Politics and International Relations (PoInt), and Associate Professor, Department of Political Studies, at Icesi University in Cali, Colombia. Dr. Alexandra Sitenko, political analyst and researcher from Kazakhstan, based in Berlin. PhD in Global Studies from the University of Leipzig in Germany and specialist in relations between Russia and Latin America, as well as in post-Soviet Eurasia.

In addition to an in-depth analysis of the current situation in Ukraine, the forum will present testimonials that reflect the harsh day-to-day reality of millions of families trapped in the conflict with two special guests who will be connecting from Ukraine:

Patrick Tombola , codirector of the "Ukraine: Life Under Russia's Attack" documentary which provides an intimate look inside the Russian assault on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, as told by displaced families and civilians caught in the fight. Tombola is currently in the Ukraine filming an update to said stories.

, codirector of the "Ukraine: Life Under Russia's Attack" documentary which provides an intimate look inside the Russian assault on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, as told by displaced families and civilians caught in the fight. Tombola is currently in the Ukraine filming an update to said stories. James Elder, spokesperson for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) who will share the latest information on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine where it is estimated that more than 7.5 million children are at risk.

A second forum titled La guerra y los niños ("Children and War") will be broadcast following this conversation with the participation of journalist and children's book author Lana Montalbán. Viotto and Montalbán will discuss how parents should approach conversations about war and conflict with their children.

To help the audience understand what these armed conflicts mean for children, the forum will end with the screening of the animated short film "Mila," a story told from the perspective of a little girl who gets caught up in the chaos and destruction of World War II, and who represents the best of humanity. Although she has lost her family, home, and peace of mind, Mila clings to hope and manages to have a profound effect on others through her unbounded optimism and imagination.

Directed by Cinzia Angelini and produced by Andrea Emmes, "Mila" was created over the span of 10 years by more than 350 volunteer artists in 35 different countries (among them Argentina, Brazil, the United States, Spain and Mexico), in association with UNICEF ??Italy, and with the goal of raising awareness about the impact that armed conflict has on innocent civilians.

Below are the schedules for the HITN-TV special broadcasts on Sunday, February 26, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

"Servant of the People" marathon will be broadcast on HITN-TV from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

"Ukraine: past, present and future" will simulcast on HITN-TV, the HITNGo app and the network's YouTube channel from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

"Children and War" will air on HITN-TV from 10 p.m. to 10:10 p.m. ET, followed by a screening of the animated short film "Mila" from 10:10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET.

For more information on how to help those affected by the war in Ukraine, visit www.unicefusa.org/HelpUkraine.

About HITN-TV:

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family.

