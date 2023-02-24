Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2023) - Token2049 Singapore has connected with Angel Investor Brian D. Evans and appointed him as a keynote speaker in the 2023 Web3 conference.





Brian D. Evans





Token2049 Singapore is a Web3 event organized annually, which provides in-person crypto workshops and is the flagship event of Asian Crypto Week. The event invites founders, executives, and crypto experts to share views on the Web3 marketplace and crypto trends in the years to come. The event is widely regarded as one of the leading crypto events in the world.

Brian D. Evans, one of the highest followed people in crypto, has been invited to share his insight on Web3 and crypto as an Inc. 500 Entrepreneur and Angel Investor. In September 2023, he shall discuss various web3 projects, use cases and share information about bringing web3 to the masses with viewers and attendees.

He shall also share his view on the global developments and reach of crypto, NFTs, and Web3 while contributing information on the ecosystem, the central theme of Token2049. As a keynote speaker, Brian will provide information on trends in cryptocurrency during the two-day meetup, hackathon, and media collaboration alongside other developers, entrepreneurs, and investors.

About Brian D. Evans

Brian D. Evans is an Inc. 500 Entrepreneur and founder of BDE Ventures, which invests in early-stage crypto and Web3 projects. He provides online advertising and marketing services, and his company is ranked in the top-25 advertising names in the States. He is also the co-founder of Affinity Collective, an invite-only Web3 group, and Influencive, a digital publication of Web3-related content. Brian is also the newly appointed judge of "The Next Crypto Gem' TV Series and is a published writer for Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Rolling Stones.

Contact Information:

Brian D. Evans LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/briandevansla/

Brian D. Evans Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/briandevans/

BDE Ventures Website: https://www.bde.ventures/

Affinity Website: https://affinity.xyz/

Influencive Website: https://www.influencive.com/

Email: brian@bde.ventures

