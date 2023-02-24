Netherlands-based BirdBlocker has developed a plastic strip that can be placed under solar panels installed on pitched rooftops. The long needles prevent birds from nesting under the modules. The structure is attached to the frame of the modules with stainless steel clips.Dutch startup BirdBlocker has developed a system to prevent birds from nesting under rooftop PV arrays. It presented the solution - which reduces the risk of fire and bird droppings - at the Genera trade show this week in Madrid, Spain. The BirdBlocker features a high-density polyethylene strip with long, interconnected needles. ...

