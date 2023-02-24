DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT): Defensive growth adding value to investors

Hardman & Co Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT): Defensive growth adding value to investors 24-Feb-2023

Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT) | Defensive growth adding value to investors

ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark gives us a brief summary of his report entitled "3Q'23: continued growth and resilience", takes us through the results, a reduction in the manager's fee and explains what 'defensive growth as a strategy' actually means in practice.

ICG Enterprise is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

