Freitag, 24.02.2023

WKN: 884637 ISIN: GB0003292009 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
24.02.2023 | 17:37
Hardman & Co Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT): Defensive growth adding value to investors

DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT): Defensive growth adding value to investors

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT): Defensive growth adding value to investors 24-Feb-2023 / 16:05 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT) | Defensive growth adding value to investors

ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark gives us a brief summary of his report entitled "3Q'23: continued growth and resilience", takes us through the results, a reduction in the manager's fee and explains what 'defensive growth as a strategy' actually means in practice.

ICG Enterprise is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1568489 24-Feb-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1568489&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2023 11:05 ET (16:05 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
