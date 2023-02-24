Anzeige
Freitag, 24.02.2023

WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Ticker-Symbol: 49S 
Tradegate
23.02.23
09:26 Uhr
1,330 Euro
+0,010
+0,76 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
24.02.2023 | 17:46
Superdry plc: BOA-Directorate change

DJ Superdry plc: BOA-Directorate change

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: BOA-Directorate change 24-Feb-2023 / 16:15 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or the 'Company')

24 February 2023

Non-Executive Director Appointment

Superdry is pleased to announce the appointment of Lysa Hardy to its Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with effect from 1 May 2023.

Lysa has extensive experience of marketing roles in the technology and retail sectors, including private equity and international roles, and is a specialist in multichannel, consumer brands and CRM/loyalty. Lysa is currently Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Director at Hotel Chocolat and Non-Executive Director of a skincare start-up. She has previously held executive roles at T-Mobile, Holland & Barrett, and Joules, and was previously a Non-Executive Director of Raven Property Group Limited.

Peter Sjölander, Chair of the Board of Superdry, said:

"On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Lysa as our new Non-Executive Director. Her depth of experience in digital marketing and global business transformation will enhance the Board's skillset as we continue to deliver on our strategic objectives."

No further details remain to be disclosed in respect of these appointments under LR9.6.13R of the Listing Rules. 

For further information: 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 225787 
EQS News ID:  1568503 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1568503&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2023 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
