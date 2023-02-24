Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.000% sind keine Utopie! MedTech-Aktie am Weg zum Welterfolg!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.02.2023 | 17:50
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Points of Light: How To Engage Remote Employees: Advancing Social Impact Today

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / Points of Light

Points of Light, Friday, February 24, 2023, Press release picture

Join Points of Light's upcoming webinar: How Employee Champions Drive and Scale Social Impact Success, March 23, 2023, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. ET.

As a corporate social responsibility leader, you've undoubtedly dealt with rapid change since 2020, especially if you've tackled the issue of how to engage your remote workforce. One thing has remained constant: the need to drive and scale employee engagement programs throughout your company's footprint. You may have turned to technology or found models that empower employees to be leaders of social impact work while juggling daily responsibilities. But there are many things to consider when encouraging and scaling engagement.

Get Your Social Impact Questions Answered by a Points of Light Employee Engagement Expert

Points of Light Vice President of Business Innovation Katy Elder knows employee engagement like the back of her hand. So, when we asked her to analyze the landscape of social impact within the workforce, she came to the table with one central question:

How effective are the people-powered support mechanisms that companies implemented before 2020 to reach their social impact and business goals today?

Join our upcoming webinar: How Employee Champions Drive and Scale Social Impact Success, March 23, 2023, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. ET to find answers to this question. Plus, you'll learn:

  • Why people-centric models matter - especially in today's hybrid and remote working environments.
  • How to keep participating employees engaged and empowered.
  • Pitfalls to avoid and lessons learned.

Register Today >>

BONUS! Download our new white paper to learn the answer and all the considerations that come with it. Plus, get eight best practices you can implement today with strategies including:

  • How to establish expectations and role clarity.
  • Effective ways to support employee champions.
  • How to foster a sense of community.

Register & Download >>

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Points of Light on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Points of Light
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/points-light
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Points of Light

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740673/How-To-Engage-Remote-Employees-Advancing-Social-Impact-Today

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.