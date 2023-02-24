Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.000% sind keine Utopie! MedTech-Aktie am Weg zum Welterfolg!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TQ ISIN: LT0000102030 Ticker-Symbol: WM8 
München
24.02.23
08:06 Uhr
0,802 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIGEO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRIGEO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8200,83819:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2023 | 15:12
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo AB covering 12 months of 2022

Over 12 months of 2022, Grigeo AB company group (hereinafter - the Group), consisting of Grigeo AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipeda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA and Grigeo investiciju valdymas UAB achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 203.2 million. It is by EUR 40.0 million more than over respective period of 2021.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 11.7 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 2.0 million less than in the same period in 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 12 months of 2021, decreased by EUR 2.4 million and reached EUR 21.4 million.

Over the reporting period, Grigeo AB (hereinafter - the Company) sales amounted to EUR 90.5 million, which is by EUR 22.9 million more than in the same period in 2021.

Over the reporting period, the Company earned EUR 17.2 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 14.3 million more than in the same period in 2021. Significant increase in Company's profit before tax is related to the dividends received from the subsidiaries.

The Company's EBITDA reached EUR 10.1 million and, if compared with the same period in 2021, increased by EUR 4.2 million.

The following table summarizes 12-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR millionGroupCompany
20222021Change20222021Change
Revenue203.2163.224.5%90.567.633.8%
EBITDA*21.423.7-10.0%10.15.970.6%
Profit before tax (EBT)11.713.6-14.3%17.22.9497.5%

*Calculations are disclosed in Note 18 of attached statements.

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo AB covering 12 months of 2022 (see attachments).

Vigmantas Kažukauskas
Acting president of Grigeo AB, vice president for business development

+370 5 243 58 01


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.