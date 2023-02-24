DJ bonyf NV: Trading Suspension

bonyf NV bonyf NV: Trading Suspension 24-Feb-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 24 February 2023, 6:00 p.m. Trading suspension Ghent (Belgium), 24 February 2023, 6:00 p.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, announces the suspension of the listing of its shares at the request of the company. bonyf is currently pursuing discussions with potential strategic partners and investors with the objective to strengthen the company's financial position and extend its cash runway beyond its current term (March 2023). The company requested Euronext Access in Paris to suspend trading of its shares at the commencement of trading today and it remains suspended pending further announcement. bonyf will inform the market of progress made in the evolution of its financial status. bonyf's strengths . Products with patented formulations . Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations . Proven clinical efficacy . Commercial presence in 37 countries . Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability . A fast-growing oral and dental care market About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com Press Relations CapValue info@capvalue.fr +33 1 80 81 50 00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: trading supsension 240223 english

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: bonyf NV Doornzelestraat 114 D 9000 Gent Belgium Phone: +41 79 412 42 79 E-mail: president@bonyf.com Internet: www.bonyf.com ISIN: BE6333353298 Euronext Ticker: MLBON AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1568531 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1568531 24-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1568531&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2023 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)