Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.000% sind keine Utopie! MedTech-Aktie am Weg zum Welterfolg!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
24.02.2023 | 18:31
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

bonyf NV: Trading Suspension

DJ bonyf NV: Trading Suspension

bonyf NV bonyf NV: Trading Suspension 24-Feb-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 24 February 2023, 6:00 p.m. Trading suspension Ghent (Belgium), 24 February 2023, 6:00 p.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, announces the suspension of the listing of its shares at the request of the company. bonyf is currently pursuing discussions with potential strategic partners and investors with the objective to strengthen the company's financial position and extend its cash runway beyond its current term (March 2023). The company requested Euronext Access in Paris to suspend trading of its shares at the commencement of trading today and it remains suspended pending further announcement. bonyf will inform the market of progress made in the evolution of its financial status. bonyf's strengths . Products with patented formulations . Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations . Proven clinical efficacy . Commercial presence in 37 countries . Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability . A fast-growing oral and dental care market About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com Press Relations CapValue info@capvalue.fr +33 1 80 81 50 00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: trading supsension 240223 english 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     bonyf NV 
         Doornzelestraat 114 D 
         9000 Gent 
         Belgium 
Phone:      +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:     president@bonyf.com 
Internet:    www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:      BE6333353298 
Euronext Ticker: MLBON 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1568531 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1568531 24-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1568531&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2023 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.