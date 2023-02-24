Anzeige
Freitag, 24.02.2023
WKN: ETF127 ISIN: LU0635178014 
Tradegate
24.02.23
18:53 Uhr
40,712 Euro
-0,729
-1,76 %
Dow Jones News
24.02.2023 | 19:07
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc (LEMA LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2023 / 18:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 23-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.637339

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10329191

CODE: LEMA LN

ISIN: LU2200146228

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2200146228 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LEMA LN 
Sequence No.:  225791 
EQS News ID:  1568557 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1568557&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2023 12:35 ET (17:35 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
