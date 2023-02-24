Anzeige
Freitag, 24.02.2023
WKN: A1J4U0 ISIN: US6092071058 Ticker-Symbol: KTF 
Tradegate
24.02.23
20:18 Uhr
61,90 Euro
-0,40
-0,64 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
ACCESSWIRE
24.02.2023 | 22:14
Mondelez International: China Suzhou Plant Recognized by WEF

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / Mondelez International

Congratulations to MDLZ China's Suzhou plant for joining the esteemed league of manufacturers recognized as the Global Lighthouse Network by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Great job by our Suzhou plant for leading the way in driving productivity, quality, sustainability, and supply chain resilience through digital and advanced technologies.

Digitization's key role in securing this prestigious title for China

With a bold ambition to grow retail models, double store coverage and address the impact of inflation on labor and logistics costs, MDLZ China invested in 4IR (4th Advanced Industrial Revolution) digital solutions. The solutions allowed the team to transform into an integrated supply ecosystem, resulting in an improved OTIF by 18 percent, reduced lead times of 32 percent, and market-share growth.

A huge thank you to the cross-functional teams who worked through challenges and actively contributed to the plant's digital transformation journey. This milestone has set China a step closer towards the BU's digital ambition!

Mondelez International, Friday, February 24, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mondelez International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mondelez International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mondelez-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mondelez International

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740728/China-Suzhou-Plant-Recognized-by-WEF

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
