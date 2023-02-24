Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce that its common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol 'HCNWF' on February 24, 2023. In addition, the Company's Common shares are eligible for book-entry and depository services at the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), which will facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers in the United States. The Company will continue trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol 'HC'.

"I am pleased to report Hypercharge has officially commenced trading on the OTCQB, which represents a significant milestone for the Company," said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge Networks. "This listing, combined with our DTC eligibility, will help to increase our exposure to U.S. investors and provide enhanced trading liquidity for our U.S. based shareholders."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

