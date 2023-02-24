Anzeige
Freitag, 24.02.2023
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Frankfurt
24.02.23
15:23 Uhr
18,635 Euro
+0,980
+5,55 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2023 | 23:10
Atlas Investissement holds a 20% interest in Millicom

Press Release

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION



Atlas Investissement holds a 20% interest in Millicom

Paris/Luxembourg - 24 FEBRUARY 2023 // Atlas Investissement announces that it holds an approximately 20% per cent interest* in Millicom International Cellular S.A.

The interest is held via Atlas Luxco S.à r.l., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlas Investissement.

* based on a total number of common shares issued by the Company of 170,867,213 shares (excluding treasury shares) as of June 30, 2022



Media enquiriesAtlas Investissement

Cornelia Schnepf, FinElk contact@atlas-investissement.com

Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu www.atlas-investissement.com

+44 7387 108 998


Louise Tingström, FinElk

Louise.tingstrom@finelk.eu

+44 7899 066995

About Atlas Investissement

Atlas Investissement is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NJJ Holding, an investment vehicle indirectly held by Xavier Niel, a recognised entrepreneur and major long-term investor in the telecoms sector across several European and African markets. Xavier Niel has investments in the telecoms sector in nine countries in Europe with nearly 50 million active subscribers combined and more than 10 billion euros of revenues.

Atlas Investissement is independent of iliad Group and iliad Holding.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
