Samstag, 25.02.2023
1.000% sind keine Utopie! MedTech-Aktie am Weg zum Welterfolg!
WKN: A2QP3P ISIN: CA7736671008 Ticker-Symbol:  
ACCESSWIRE
24.02.2023 | 23:26
Rockland Resources Ltd.: Rockland Resources Sutcliffe Resigns

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) announces Dr. Richard Sutcliffe has resigned as a director and officer of Rockland to focus on his private exploration project generation business. Richard is thanked for his efforts in acquiring and advancing the exploration program on Rockland's Utah lithium projects.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.
Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mike England
CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:
Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rockland Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740759/Rockland-Resources-Sutcliffe-Resigns

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
