Qurate Retail Group: QVC and HSN Launch New Black-Owned Brands During Black History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / Qurate Retail Group

Celebrity Chef Lorna Maseko with her exclusive new culinary line for HSN

Throughout the month of February, Qurate Retail GroupSM has been celebrating and supporting Black-owned and -founded businesses across on-air broadcasts and digital platforms in honor of Black History Month. Several new Black-owned brands spanning the culinary, beauty and home categories have launched this month on QVC® and HSN® and are available to shop year-round across both platforms. Here's a closer look at some of the brands:

Bouffants & Broken Hearts : Get cozy with exclusive new products for QVC which feature fan-favorite illustrations from Kendra Dandy's Bouffants & Broken Hearts. Sassy, provoking and colorfully radiant are just a few of the many ways to describe Kendra's unique designs. An emerging product developer, Kendra launched Bouffants & Broken Hearts in 2012 and has turned her illustrations into a social media sensation which are licensed worldwide. Based in Philadelphia, Kendra specializes in both traditional and digital painting. Each original piece of artwork provokes an unexpectedly engaging conversation. Whether you gravitate to the cheeky style of the Graphic Tee Pajama Set or pop-art feel of the Notch Collar Printed Pajama Set, all of Kendra's unique patterns and media mixing represent fun, style, humor and empowerment.

: Get cozy with exclusive new products for QVC which feature fan-favorite illustrations from Kendra Dandy's Bouffants & Broken Hearts. Sassy, provoking and colorfully radiant are just a few of the many ways to describe Kendra's unique designs. An emerging product developer, Kendra launched Bouffants & Broken Hearts in 2012 and has turned her illustrations into a social media sensation which are licensed worldwide. Based in Philadelphia, Kendra specializes in both traditional and digital painting. Each original piece of artwork provokes an unexpectedly engaging conversation. Whether you gravitate to the cheeky style of the Graphic Tee Pajama Set or pop-art feel of the Notch Collar Printed Pajama Set, all of Kendra's unique patterns and media mixing represent fun, style, humor and empowerment. LYS Beauty : LYS Beauty, the Black-owned, clean beauty cosmetics brand which caters to all skin types, has launched on QVC. Founded by Tisha Thompson in 2021, LYS Beauty's mission is to dispel the myth that clean beauty, deep shade ranges and performance products, at an affordable cost, cannot coexist. The collection features some of the brand's best-selling items like the Triple Fix Serum Foundation and the launch of the Love Yourself Eye Shadow Palette, exclusive to QVC. As a 17-year beauty industry veteran, with experience as a MUA, Tisha is on an unapologetic path to redefine beauty standards and make clean beauty accessible for all skin tones, types and textures.

: LYS Beauty, the Black-owned, clean beauty cosmetics brand which caters to all skin types, has launched on QVC. Founded by Tisha Thompson in 2021, LYS Beauty's mission is to dispel the myth that clean beauty, deep shade ranges and performance products, at an affordable cost, cannot coexist. The collection features some of the brand's best-selling items like the Triple Fix Serum Foundation and the launch of the Love Yourself Eye Shadow Palette, exclusive to QVC. As a 17-year beauty industry veteran, with experience as a MUA, Tisha is on an unapologetic path to redefine beauty standards and make clean beauty accessible for all skin tones, types and textures. Lorna Maseko : Celebrity chef, cookbook author and YouTube TV personality better known as 'Africa's Culinary Princess' Lorna Maseko has exclusively launched her culinary line at HSN. Lorna's infectious enthusiasm, true passion for cooking and entertaining and keen eye for style make her one of today's top go-to culinary forces, all while keeping a strong focus on empowering and inspiring women the world over. The quality, high-end, functional cookware collection transforms everyday cooking and entertaining into an experience of coming together to celebrate. Chic kitchen essentials like the 6-piece Knife Set with Clear Block and the 11-piece Forged Induction-Ready Cookware Set highlights the collection's contemporary aesthetic which is infused with playful shapes, colors, materials and designs inspired by 'Poetjie', a traditional South African cooking vessel. Need more inspiration? Try Lorna's new cookware with some of her recipes featured on HSN's blog, the buzz.

: Celebrity chef, cookbook author and YouTube TV personality better known as 'Africa's Culinary Princess' Lorna Maseko has exclusively launched her culinary line at HSN. Lorna's infectious enthusiasm, true passion for cooking and entertaining and keen eye for style make her one of today's top go-to culinary forces, all while keeping a strong focus on empowering and inspiring women the world over. The quality, high-end, functional cookware collection transforms everyday cooking and entertaining into an experience of coming together to celebrate. Chic kitchen essentials like the 6-piece Knife Set with Clear Block and the 11-piece Forged Induction-Ready Cookware Set highlights the collection's contemporary aesthetic which is infused with playful shapes, colors, materials and designs inspired by 'Poetjie', a traditional South African cooking vessel. Need more inspiration? Try Lorna's new cookware with some of her recipes featured on HSN's blog, the buzz. ChicNiCity: Nigerian American company ChicNiCity has debuted an exclusive new clothing collection at HSN. Launched in 2017 by CEO and Co-Founder Boye "Bibi" Asenuga, ChicNiCity offers women inclusive and wearable styles, with a brand commitment to providing clothing which honors culture and reflects modernity. The ready-to-wear line features design elements and silhouettes with ethnic-inspired colors and prints. Modern women seeking sophisticated fashion will love the chic, versatile styles like the Tori Midi Duster Cardigan and the Abbie Midi Shirt Dress. Boye is a trained lawyer, and apparel development and production consultant, with over 15 years of experience in the fashion industry. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, and School of Fashion Design in Boston where she was awarded "The 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award."

To learn more about Qurate Retail Group's commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, visit https://www.qurateretailgroup.com/lp/diversity-equity-inclusion/.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qurate Retail Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Qurate Retail Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qurate-retail-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qurate Retail Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740767/QVC-and-HSN-Launch-New-Black-Owned-Brands-During-Black-History-Month