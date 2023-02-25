The Net Digital AG share is currently still under the radar of many investors. However, the German payment service provider convinces with net profits, double-digit growth and a portion of extra fantasy in the field of artificial intelligence. Analysts see an opportunity for a multiplier.

Net Digital AG: Online payment as a strong basis

The corporate core of Net Digital (5.25 euros | ISIN: DE000A2BPK34) is the global market for mobile and online payment. The range of services extends from billing and subscription management to content marketing and support in digital sales. At the heart of this is the scalable payment and distribution platform. It is used to deliver and bill the respective content across devices via cell phone, tablet, stationary computer or smart TV. More than 250 international customers from the telecommunications sector, streaming services and regional transport operators use this one-stop-shop solution. In total, more than 100 million end consumers are connected to Net Digital's systems via its various partners. But the company can also settle physical goods digitally, because it has a corresponding ...

