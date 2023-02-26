Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.02.2023
Electricity and Water Authority Announces the Auction of the Sitra Power and Water Station in Partnership with Mazad

Through simplified and accessible digital procedures used to attract a larger base of local and international investors

MANAMA, Bahrain, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has announced the forthcoming auction of the Sitra Power and Water Station site in collaboration with Mazad B.S.C, an auction supervisory company specialising in the sale of corporate assets and a subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat). The bidding will begin at BD 10,200,000 and Arabian Auction will assist with the sale process which will run for three months; starting on the 23rd of February and concluding on the 23rd of May 2023.