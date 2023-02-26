Lenzing: Austrian based fibers producer Lenzing has teamed up with NFW (Natural Fiber Welding Inc.) to offer TENCEL branded fibers as another backer option for NFW's patented plant-based technology, MIRUM®. The MIRUM® x TENCEL collaboration will be showcased for the first time in Milan, Italy during the international leather fair, LINEAPELLE, which will take place on 21st - 23rd February 2023 in Milan, Italy.Lenzing: weekly performance: 0.00% Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Procter & Gamble (P&G) to supply a PrimeLineTAD (Through-Air Dried) tissue machine for its Family Care plant in Box Elder, Utah, USA. Start-up is scheduled for 2024. Further, Andritz announced that it has received an order from Lee ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...