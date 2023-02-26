Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Smurfit Kappa to deliver a new energy-efficient debarking line for its paper mill in Yumbo, Colombia. Start-up is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024. The order is part of Smurfit Kappa's project to replace the fossil fuels currently used with different types of organic waste to generate cleaner energy at its paper mill in Yumbo. The organic waste, processed in the Andritz debarking line, will be comprised of pine and eucalyptus bark from the company's own forestry plantations and waste from its wood treatment plant, among other materials.Andritz: weekly performance: 2.22% S Immo/Immofinanz: Austrian real estate company Immofinanz has signed a letter of intent to sell several office properties ...

