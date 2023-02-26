Anzeige
WKN: A14Z7W ISIN: AU000000BRN8 
Tradegate
24.02.23
20:07 Uhr
0,350 Euro
-0,004
-1,13 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3450,35926.02.
0,3490,37024.02.
26.02.2023
Brainchip Holdings Limited/ADR: BrainChip Partners with emotion3D to Improve Driver Safety and User Experience

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2023 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN)(OTCQX:BRCHF)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with emotion3D to demonstrate in-cabin analysis that makes driving safer and enables next level user experience.

emotion3D offers state-of-the-art computer vision and machine learning software for image-based analysis of in-cabin environments. This analysis enables a comprehensive understanding of humans and objects inside a vehicle. The partnership will allow emotion3D to leverage BrainChip's technology to achieve an ultra-low-power working environment with on-chip learning while processing everything locally on device within the vehicle to ensure data privacy.

"We are committed to setting the standard in driving safety and user experience through the development of camera-based, in-cabin understanding," says Florian Seitner, CEO at emotion3D. "In combining our in-cabin analysis software with BrainChip's on-chip compute, we are able to elevate that standard in a faster, safer and smarter way. This partnership will provide a cascading number of benefits that will continue to disrupt the mobility industry."

Among some of the situations covered by this optimized driver monitoring functionality are warnings for driver distractions and drowsiness, device personalization, gesture recognition, passenger detection, and more.

"Processing in-cabin data requires significant compute and associated power," said Sean Hehir, BrainChip CEO. "By leveraging BrainChip's Akida processor IP, emotion3D is able to improve intelligent safety and user experience functions by analyzing the data in real time and forward inference data to the automobile's central processor. Together, we improve the next generation of intelligent vehicles and give drivers a safer, enhanced user experience."

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today's workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc
Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

###

Media Contact:
Mark Smith
JPR Communications
818-398-1424

Investor Relations:
Tony Dawe
Director, Global Investor Relations
tdawe@brainchip.com

SOURCE: Brainchip Holdings Limited/ADR

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740839/BrainChip-Partners-with-emotion3D-to-Improve-Driver-Safety-and-User-Experience

