Today at MWC 2023, Lenovo unveiled its latest PC and Chromebook solutions to help embrace dispersed hybrid working styles and provide advanced features that empower users across a broad selection of needs. Encompassing a progressive and contemporary design philosophy, the latest PC solutions, including a comprehensive refresh across the ThinkPad portfolio, focus on improvements in system performance, increased use of more sustainable materials, and better user experience. ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 second generation Windows 11 laptops enhance key areas of hardware and software functionality to help users maintain a creative edge. ThinkPad Z13 also presents a new Flax Fiber top cover, using bio-based materials1, for a unique individual look and feel. Lenovo also introduced a redesigned fourth generation ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga with narrower bezels, new colors, materials and features to facilitate hybrid work and mobility. The ThinkPad portfolio for 2023 is completed with fourth generation ThinkPad T14s, T14 and second generation T16 workhorse laptops along with the fourth generation ThinkPad L13, L13 Yoga, L14 and L15, designed for businesses with a wide range of mobile computing needs.

Value-conscious businesses seeking focused productivity features can select a fifth generation ThinkPad E14 with new 16:10 displays or a new 16-inch ThinkPad E16. Frequent travellers will like the additional protection provided by the new ThinkPad Professional Sleeve, available in 13-inch and 14-inch sizes to support a broad selection of laptops. The highly versatile ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Gen 5 Monitor offers improved audio-visual capabilities and redesigned features capable of supporting multiple work scenarios. Finally, consumers can enjoy the flexibility offered by the latest IdeaPad Duet 3i, a Windows 11 detachable laptop that seamlessly transitions between clamshell and tablet modes; or relish the ChromeOS eco-system with the latest IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook featuring a range of audio, visual, and connectivity upgrades.

The products introduced today can also be available as part of the Lenovo TruScale Device as a Service (DaaS) model that offers organizations a broad range of digital workplace solutions, flexible payment options, and the ability to easily scale IT in line with their evolving business needs. To further enhance productivity and employee experience, companies can deploy Lenovo Premier Support Plus2 that also leverages AI insights powered by Lenovo Device Intelligence to help IT teams predict and prevent device downtime across a global fleet.

ThinkPad Portfolio Increases Focus on Circular Economy

Lenovo is focused in investing in a resilient and more sustainable global supply chain by increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuel and biofuels for shipping, installing renewable energy in its factories and adopting state of the art energy efficient manufacturing processes to help reduce carbon emissions.

Lenovo is also encouraging its customers to meet their own sustainability goals through the provision of services such as CO2 Offset Service which has already offset more than 1 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide from their purchases of Think PCs, and Asset Recovery Service which has been helping customers with their end-of-life technology hardware disposal for the past 15 years.

Following the launch of refreshed ThinkPad X1 laptops in December 2022, the rest of the ThinkPad portfolio introduces updated and new models that further enhance one of the most comprehensive laptop portfolios available. The increased use of more recycled materials and Post Consumer Content (PCC) plastic in select components is in line with Lenovo's continued focus on supporting a circular economy and Lenovo's goal to integrate post-consumer recycled content into 100% of PC products by 2025.

Furthermore, the new Lenovo Commercial Vantage application announced in December 2022 will also appear in the new ThinkPad Z series, X13 series, T series and L series.Through clearly identified labels and information, the intuitive features included in Commercial Vantage software aims to guide and encourage users to enable certain settings that are designed to help reduce power consumption or extend component lifespan.

ThinkPad Innovates in Design, Performance and User Experience

Encased in modern progressive designs, the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors with AMD Radeon 700M Series Graphics, Windows 11, and can be configured with up to 64GB Dual Channel memory and up to 2TB PCIe SSD to help users breeze through the most demanding tasks. ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 unveils an optional new natural fiber reinforced material bonded to the 75% recycled aluminum top cover. This woven Flax material is made from 100% agricultural product collected by harvesting flax plant fibers. The distinctive look and feel with sleek thin and light form-factors and ultra-narrow bezels translate to a broader appeal for ThinkPad. Fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6E3 mean the communications bar with its FHD camera and Dolby Voice enabled microphones deliver a premium audio-visual experience for powerful and engaging collaborative productivity especially with a dispersed workforce.

The redesigned ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 adopt sleeker narrow bezels increasing the screen-to-body ratio and make improvements in hybrid working functionality for frequent travellers. Dolby Audio speakers are now user facing for more immersive audio, and when combined with a new optional 5-megapixel with Infrared camera, video conferencing delivers a truly collaborative experience. For even greater immersion with deep blacks and vivid colors, X13 Gen 4 can be configured with a new 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display that is Dolby Vision enabled and features Eyesafe Certified Natural Low Blue Light technology to help reduce eye strain. Security and ease of use are enhanced with ultrasonic human presence detection that can protect from casual "over the shoulder" observers and system login is simplified with facial recognition through Windows Hello.

The ThinkPad T series has introduced more than twenty generations since its original inception in May 2000 with each release focused on design, performance and productivity improvements. The latest generation continues to push the envelope with incremental enhancements and adopts more sustainable materials mentioned above. A new optional 5MP camera with Infrared can improve user experiences as hybrid working is increasing the need for video conferencing. More low blue light display options are available across the board to help protect from eye strain, including a 2.8k OLED panel option now available on T14 Gen 4 and T16 Gen 2 as well as T14s Gen 4

ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 and L13 Yoga Gen 4 also include a low blue light display option, which is low power to help increase battery efficiency. The latest L-series, including L14 Gen 4 and L15 Gen 4 can now be optioned with up to 2TB SSD storage, twice the capacity of the previous generation.

The Lenovo View application available on select ThinkPad models provides a superior suite of intelligent camera-based features designed to help users unlock the power of the integrated camera to enhance video call experiences and improve security and digital health. Privacy settings, eye wellness alerts, auto-framing and video enhancer algorithms are just some of the settings available that work seamlessly with the main unified communications applications.

Sporting the classic ThinkPad design, the ThinkPad Professional Sleeve comes in both 13" and 14" sizes to deliver a tailored fit for appropriate laptops. Users can do it all while increasing use of more sustainable materials, thanks to our clever use of 24% vegan leather and 73% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) on the outside, and 42% recycled PET lining on the inside.

ThinkPad E Series Energizing the Small and Medium Business

Small and medium businesses have another laptop portfolio option. In addition to the premium and distinctive ThinkBook portfolio, value-conscious users can choose from the latest ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 or a new 16-inch ThinkPad E16. The E series now features 16:10 aspect ratio displays with increased screen-to-body ratios in excess of 90% and with a new keyboard and larger 115mm touchpad design, users can have a more comfortable and productive experience.

Available with up to Windows 11 Pro and either the latest 13th Generation Intel Core processors or the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors with AMD Radeon 610M Graphics, the lighter laptops can be configured with memory options up to 40GB, dual SSD storage offering up to 2TB and wireless connection via optional Wi-Fi 6E3 for high-speed stable wireless connection.

Enhanced ThinkCentre TIO Gen 5 Monitor (22" 24") Provides Versatile All-in-One Flexibility

For a more versatile all-in-one experience, the latest generation of ThinkCentre TIO monitors are packed with user-driven features that address the needs of a more mobile and hybrid workforce. Available in two sizes, 21.5-inch and 23.8-inch, the new ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Gen 5 Monitor offers an improved VoIP audio/visual experience via an upgraded 1080p webcam, microphone and two user-facing speakers. With a 3-side borderless, sRGB FHD display, both monitors use natural low blue light technology to optimize eye comfort and are available with a 10-point, touchscreen4 that also supports stylus pen5 usage.

Modular in its design and enhanced to now support high performance ThinkStation Tiny workstation PCs as well as the standard Tiny PC, the ThinkCentre TIO Gen 5 features a rear compartment with a built-in, 3-in-1 connector port where the Tiny desktop unit can easily snap in and out, mounting to the monitor without any cable required. This allows for components to be easily switched out when needed so that the monitor and PC can be refreshed separately. Regardless of which PC unit is connected, a rotating, vented door on the compartment covers and protects it, ensuring a clean, sleek look when viewed from behind a consideration for reception desks, kiosks, carted workstations, and rotating call centers. Also new to this generation, the ThinkCentre TIO Gen 5 includes a rear HDMI port as well as a DisplayPort, enabling expanded compatibility with up to two additional external PCs, whether it be a laptop, tower workstation, or other desktop.

IdeaPad Duet 3i Delivers Dual Functionality in a Sleek Package

Slim, stylish and portable, the latest generation of IdeaPad Duet 3i's offers an impressive new display, Windows 11, and a powerful new Intel N-series Processor combined with smarter features to make it the ideal on-the-go detachable laptop at an affordable price.

Perfect for students and multitaskers needing a versatile and portable device to carry and work in any location, the IdeaPad Duet 3i is lightweight, slim at just 8.95mm and converts easily between laptop, tablet and pen mode. Perhaps the most impressive feature of this slightly larger 11.5-inch model is the 2K touchscreen display with 100% DCI-P3 which delivers a vibrant color gamut and 400 nits brightness so users can enjoy a superb viewing experience in a variety of settings.

IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook (14", 8) Provides Pick-up-and-Go Essentials

For those seeking the value-driven essentials that fit today's increasingly nomadic work- and life-styles is the next generation IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook with MediaTek Kompanio 500 Series processor. Fit for an untethered yet elevated lifestyle, this 14-inch laptop, available with an FHD IPS touchscreen4, is thin and light, weighing just 1.3kg (2.9 pounds), Wi-Fi 63 connectivity, and a range of upgraded features new to this device generation.

Product EMEA Starting Price6 EMEA Expected Availability in 20236 ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 €1649 July ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 €2249 August ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 €1190 July ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 €1290 July ThinkPad T14s €1590 July ThinkPad T14 €1345 July ThinkPad T16 €1390 July ThinkPad L13 €839 April ThinkPad L13 Yoga €980 April ThinkPad L14 €775 May ThinkPad L15 €755 May ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 €770 June ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 €780 June ThinkPad Professional Sleeves €35 for 13-inch €37 for 14-inch May ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One (TIO) Gen 5 Monitors €299 for the 22-inch €399 for the 24-inch August IdeaPad Duet 3i €449 June IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook €349 May

Lenovo at MWC

Visit the Lenovo StoryHub MWC 2023 press kit, Virtual Showcase and Event Page for more details.

Lenovo will be showcasing a first live look at its proof of concepts Rollable PC and Motorola Rollable smartphone that were first revealed virtually at Tech World 2022.

Lenovo will also showcase new technology focused on unlocking data intelligence and enabling the continued rollout of edge computing

1 Flax fiber sourced from flax plant 2 Premier Support Plus is subject to availability; may not be available in all markets for all products. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice. 3 Requires separately purchased Wi-Fi router and plan that may vary by location. Additional terms, conditions and/or charges apply. Connection speeds will vary due to location, environment, network conditions and other factors. 4 Touchscreen optional 5 Stylus pen support is optional 6 Prices may not include tax and do not include shipping or options and are subject to change without notice; additional terms and conditions apply. Reseller prices may vary. On-shelf dates and color options may vary by geography and products may only be available in selected markets. All offers subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023, Lenovo Group Limited.

