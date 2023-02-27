Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs and Microsoft Expand Strategic Partnership to Reimagine the Telco Experience, Introduce Intelligent Customer Engagement Platform

Leveraging Amdocs' cloud-native Commerce and Care Suite and Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, the new solution combines best in-class cloud, AI and telco technologies for a seamless consumer and enterprise experience

JERSEY CITY, NJ and REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and Microsoft Corp. today announced a new Customer Engagement Platform. The platform will empower service providers to improve their engagement and end-user experiences and journeys across all channels and applications, streamline business processes, monetize innovative 5G use cases and accelerate the move to the cloud while leveraging the world's leading AI capabilities.

The new platform brings together Amdocs' market-leading Commerce and Care suite and Microsoft Cloud solutions, creating a unique pre-integrated and telco-verticalized solution that offers a seamless customer experience. The Customer Engagement Platform will be integrated with Amdocs' end-to-end set of solutions, from customer experience to monetization products to network automation while fully exploiting the capabilities of Dynamics 365, the Microsoft Power Platform, and the Microsoft Cloud.

The platform leverages the full power of the Microsoft Cloud, including intelligent collaborative business applications, sales, customer service and customer insights, an embedded natural language and AI low-code platform and Generative AI experiences and Amdocs' leading enterprise offerings such as Catalog, CPQ (configure, price, quote) and Order Management, creating a best-in-class solution for both consumer and enterprise domains with a complete 360-degree customer view spanning all engagement, transactional and network data.

The offering will benefit from the collaboration of the two companies' leading R&D organizations to enhance and foster innovation and enable an exceptional customer experience.

Amdocs and Microsoft will execute a go-to-market strategy to bring this platform to communications service providers around the world. Furthermore, this partnership will leverage Amdocs' unique software delivery capabilities, cloud operations and accountability model to enable service providers to quickly and smoothly benefit from the new offering.

"It takes two visionary companies such as Microsoft and Amdocs to come together and create an exceptional customer engagement platform. The platform brings our customers the advantages of technological innovation powered by cloud and AI, and deep communications industry experience," said Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs Management Limited President and CEO. "Leveraging Microsoft's world-class business solutions, cloud and AI with Amdocs' industry-leading platforms, we believe this is the most compelling offering in the market, creating a hyperconnected business linking people, data, and processes across the organization, providing an amazing experience for the end user."

"This new platform offering demonstrates our mutual commitment to industry innovation by helping organizations accelerate the delivery of digital imperatives and realize the benefits of the cloud," said Judson Althoff, Microsoft's executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "By combining Amdocs' market-leading telco solutions and deep industry expertise with Microsoft's platform-driven approach and cloud native solutions, we can help advance business transformation for communications service providers around the world while improving the experience for consumer and enterprise customers. We believe there are no limits to what can be done when uniting data silos with industry-leading AI, advanced networks, and integrated collaboration tools."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

