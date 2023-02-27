Whether through the Inflation Reduction Act by the USA or the planned Green Deal Industrial Plan of the European Union, politicians are trying with all their might to accelerate the switch from fossil fuels to renewable energies. As a flexible and easily transportable energy carrier, green hydrogen is seen as a critical element in transforming industry and transportation. However, there are high hurdles to overcome in the implementation. In addition to the expansion of the filling station infrastructure, the expensive production costs of the gas represent a massive obstacle to conquering the mass market. The technology developed by dynaCERT and its joint venture partner Cipher Neutron could solve this problem in the near future.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...