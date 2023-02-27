Silfab Solar's Elite Series modules for residential PV installations feature conductive backsheets for better production and efficiency.From pv magazine USA Silfab Solar has announced the commercial launch of its Elite Series, a line of residential solar modules made exclusively in the United States. The Silfab Elite 410 BG features a proprietary x-pattern technology that combines an integrated cell design with a conductive backsheet, leading to gains in efficiency and power. The 410 W modules have an efficiency of 21.4% and a maximum system voltage of 1,000 V (DC). The modules come with a 25-year ...

