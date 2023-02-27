Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of its 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability, also known as NR-Light) modules, the Rx255C series. Based on Snapdragon® X35 5G Modem-RF System from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the new modules feature superior wireless performance and low latency communication with 5G while providing significant optimization in size, energy savings, and cost-effectiveness.

Quectel announces RedCap Rx255C module series to help expand the reach of 5G into more IoT applications and verticals (Photo: Business Wire)

These characteristics make Snapdragon X35 and Rx255C series the ideal option to help drive the reach of 5G technology into a variety of new business verticals and mobile broadband scenarios, such as entry level broadband, compute, industrial automation, smart city, smart energy, and smart wearables.

"Introducing our 5G RedCap modules, based on Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System, is a critical step toward the 5G vision of connecting virtually everything around us," said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "The Rx255C series offers a balance between cost and performance and will support the large-scale deployment of 5G into sectors where high bandwidth is not needed, but low cost and power consumption are crucial."

"We congratulate Quectel on the launch of their new module products based on the world's first 5G NR-Light modem-RF system, Snapdragon X35," said Gautam Sheoran, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Our latest modem features a streamlined and optimized architecture combined with system enhancements to lower cost, reduce complexity, decrease power consumption, and enable small form factor devices. With Snapdragon X35, OEMs now have access to new 5G capabilities to create next-generation devices for a new era of use cases."

Meeting the 3GPP Release 17 standards, the Rx255C series supports 5G standalone (SA) mode and a maximum bandwidth of 20MHz on the sub-6GHz frequency band. Targeting all markets worldwide, the 5G RedCap modules are backward compatible with LTE networks and cover nearly all the mainstream carriers worldwide. They provide a theoretical peak downlink data rate of around 220 Mbps and uplink data rate of around 100 Mbps, sufficient to meet the demand for data speeds in IoT applications such as robotics, DTU, drones, smart ports, smart grid, AR/VR wearables, educational laptops as well as other entry level mobile broadband devices.

The support of RedCap technology allows the Rx255C to optimize the number of antennas, reduce the transmitting and receiving bandwidth, and provide 64QAM/256QAM (optional) modulation to greatly optimize the cost and size. The high level of integration and unique architecture of Snapdragon X35 ensures that the modules also have a low power consumption which drives 5G adoption in an entirely new category of devices.

The Rx255C series supports L1+L5 dual frequency GNSS to achieve precise positioning services. They provide a wide range of interfaces such as PCIe 2.0, USB 2.0 and supplementary functions including VoLTE and DFOTA.

To help customers to facilitate their designs, Quectel offers a variety of high-performance 5G antennas which boost wireless connectivity significantly. IoT developers can bundle the Rx255C modules with Quectel's antennas and pre-certification services, reducing both cost and time-to-market for their 5G devices.

Engineering samples of the Rx255C will be available in the first half of 2023. To learn more, visit the Quectel booth at MWC Barcelona 2023, Hall 5, Booth 5A20.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of over 4,000 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, antennas and IoT connectivity.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information: www.quectel.com

