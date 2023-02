Brazilian demand for distributed-generation PV grew by 73% year on year in 2022, according to a new report by Greener. JinkoSolar was the largest module supplier in Brazil, with shipments reaching 3,065 MW.From pv magazine Brazil Brazil imported 17.8 GW of PV modules in 2022, enabling investments of more than BRL 64 billion ($12.3 billion), according to a new report on distributed-generation PV by Brazilian consultancy Greener. JinkoSolar was the largest supplier of modules in the Brazilian market last year, with shipments reaching 3,065 MW. The second-largest supplier was Canadian Solar (2,340 ...

