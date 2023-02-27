LiFi is ready for billions of devices with new wireless Light Antenna qualified for mass production.

pureLiFi's new Light Antenna and LiFi concepts for home and work make connectivity better for everyone.

pureLiFi introduces the first LiFi Light Antenna designed to meet global 802.11bb Light Communication standard.

The global leader in LiFi technology, pureLiFi launched their latest Light Antenna Module at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The cutting-edge wireless communications antenna is the first of its kind, smaller than a US dime and ready to enable LiFi in connected devices and smartphones at scale. The module will be compliant with the upcoming IEEE 802.11bb Light Communication standard which is in its final stages of ratification.

Light Antenna ONE. The world's first LiFi module ready for billions of devices. A Light Antenna that is qualified and optimised for the performance, size, and production requirements of the market (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our team of world leading LiFi engineers and experienced semiconductor veterans have produced a light antenna that will make connectivity better for everyone. This is not only a feat of engineering but a leap in commercial maturity. LiFi connectivity can now be made available at scale to device manufacturers that want to differentiate, develop new products and foster new markets with leading-edge connectivity," says pureLiFi CEO, Alistair Banham.

LiFi is a wireless technology that uses light rather than radio frequencies to transmit data. A light antenna is the optoelectrical antenna that is designed to integrate just like a traditional RF antenna and enables LiFi in connected devices. By harnessing the light spectrum, LiFi can unleash faster, more reliable wireless communications with unparalleled security, compared to conventional technologies such as WiFi and 5G.

Light Antenna ONE is optimised for performance, size, cost, and production requirements of the market which will allow smartphone and connected device manufacturers to integrate LiFi at scale. Compliance with the upcoming IEEE 802.11bb standard means that LiFi will easily integrate with existing 802.11 WiFi networking equipment and also with 802.11 WiFi chipsets shipping in billions of devices each year.

pureLiFi also revealed a series of concepts demonstrating how LiFi makes connectivity better at home and at work. This includes the LiFi Cube, a plug-and-play, LiFi gateway that enables fast, reliable and secure LiFi in the home, at work, and on the move. The HALO an accessory that offers high speed, low latency LiFi connections to AR/VR headsets. The team also exhibited LINXC 5G LiFi Bridge which shows how light can extend 5G, in particular mmWave, through windows when there are challenges extending 5G into buildings. For this application pureLiFi teamed up with Solace Power, wireless power experts from Canada, to demonstrate a solution that reduces cost and complexity of 5G fixed wireless access deployment to the home and office.

McKinsey Global Institute estimates that only about 70% of the global demand for digital connections leading up to 2030 will be satisfied by existing radio frequency (RF) and related technologies, even with advancements such as 5G and WiFi 6.

"LiFi is ready to pick up the connectivity shortfall and extend, enhance and secure wireless networks. Whether that is to enable secure home working, give gamers an edge, or help service providers extend 5G to new customers. We've demonstrated here that the applications of LiFi are broad, our technology is versatile and pureLiFi is ready to make connectivity better," Alistair Banham explains.

Traditional wireless technologies such as 5G and WiFi suffer from growing congestion and interference that erode customer experience over time. They are also vulnerable to a range of security threats. LiFi not only offers inherent military grade security, it also enables fast, reliable and congestion free communications that will free up WiFi and 5G to perform better.

This latest advancement comes after multiple deployments with defence and government organisations to provide a range of solutions for reliable and secure mission critical communications. LiFi continues the classic journey of taking proven technology from the defence sector into hands of everyone.

pureLiFi will be demonstrating the latest LiFi technology through the week at MWC in Barcelona and sharing their vision to connect everything and everyone with LiFi.

