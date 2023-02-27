China's Guangzhou Sanjing Electric (SAJ) has developed a new line of battery inverters in single-phase and three-phase configurations.SAJ unveiled a new line of residential battery inverters for residential PV applications at the Genera trade show in Madrid last week. The new products are available in single-phase and three-phase configurations. "It is specifically tailored to the needs of European consumers," said the Chinese battery manufacturer. "The HS2 series' aesthetic, compact design comes with an inverter, a control system, and battery modules and can deliver a power range of 3 kW to ...

