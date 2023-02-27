CLIQ Digital demonstrated another year of strong revenue growth, driven by elevated levels of marketing expenditure in the year. Margins fell slightly year-on-year due to higher advertising prices and investment into platform development and licensed content to support the group's growing customer base. The substantial uplift in the scale of the business and the strong balance sheet support the 63% increase in the proposed dividend for the year, with the shares offering a premium yield of 6.6% at the current price. We have adjusted our FY23 forecasts to reflect management's updated guidance and introduce our FY24 forecasts, and highlight our expectations for CLIQ to continue the positive momentum.

