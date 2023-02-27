xSuite to Host Session Discussing How to Leverage RISE and the SAP BTP to Reinvent Your AP P2P Processes.

xSuite Group, a global leader in SAP-based Procure-to-Pay (P2P) workflows that specializes in streamlining Accounts Payable (AP) processes, today announced it will be hosting an educational session addressing company migration to S/4HANA and AP processes at the 2023 ASUG? Best Practices Conference (March 7-9, 2023) in Glendale, Arizona.

Conference attendees can visit xSuite at Booth #14 and meet Danny Schaarmann, President CEO at xSuite North America Inc., who will host a live session entitled "Keeping the Core Clean: Intelligent Automation for SAP S/4HANA."? This session will discuss:

How to leverage RISE and the SAP BTP to reinvent your AP P2P processes

AP P2P automation as an example on how to leverage your S/4HANA migration to reinvent your business processes

Danny will compare two scenarios with the audience: a private cloud approach, e.g., RISE with SAP, and a public cloud approach utilizing the SAP Business Technology Platform.

As a pioneer in Accounts Payable Invoice Automation (APIA) for SAP, xSuite will show how the AP department can serve as an in-house leader for showcasing the benefits of reinventing existing business processes while moving to S/4HANA.

About the Summit

ASUG Best Practices: SAP S/4HANA® and SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) 2023 is a conference in Glendale, Arizona that provides SAP professionals with comprehensive insight into successful S/4HANA transitions. Attendees will receive expert advice to build their own analytics strategy for the move, driving transformation with S/4HANA and the latest best practices. Those attending will have access to 24+ educational sessions, keynotes and panel discussions led by SAP leaders, industry experts and SAP customers.

For more information and registration visit the 2023 ASUG? Best Practices website: asug.com

About xSuite

With offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia, experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions to boot, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,200 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes. For more info: xSuite.com

Danny Schaarmann

President CEO of xSuite North America Inc.

617-800-0980

danny.schaarmann@xsuite.com

www.xsuite.com