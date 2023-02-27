Fineqia International Inc.: Fineqia Sponsors Digital Collectable Auction: From Ukraine with Love

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is pleased to announce its sponsorship of a digital collectable auction, "From Ukraine with Love", to support the CARE International's Ukraine appeal and Ukrainians living in the United Kingdom. The auction will take place on Feb. 27, 2023, at 18:30 GMT and will be hosted by The NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Gallery in London.

The CARE International Ukraine Appeal is a humanitarian effort aimed at providing relief and support to people affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

This unique collection has been created by British Politician and former Secretary of State for Digital, Matt Hancock, and features the work of Ukrainian Artist, Oleg Mischenko. Mischenko's family fled Ukraine following the Russian invasion last year. They sought refuge with Mr. Hancock's family in the MP's Suffolk constituency. The NFT collection will be available for bidding on Coinbase Marketplace from 19:30 GMT on the same day. The auction will close at 21:30 GMT.

"Our team at Fineqia is honored to be a part of this humanitarian effort," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO of Fineqia. "It is important for us to support causes that are dear to us, and this is an opportunity to show our support for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal through digital collectibles."

Fineqia is proud to support this important cause and contribute to the efforts to assist those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The Company believes that it is essential to lend support to communities in need, especially in times of crisis, and encourages others to do the same.

Fineqia supported the NFTforRefugees auction in Dubai on Oct. 20, 2022 (https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/stocks/FNQ-CN/pressreleases/10870916/fineqia-supports-artco-charity-auction-in-partnership-with-nft4refugees-in-dubai/ )

In June 2020, Fineqia supported Art&Co., the largest online art auction for Covid 19 relief and raised funds for seven registered charities and 46 artists. (https://edition.cnn.com/business/newsfeeds/prnewswire/202006270844PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA48281.html).

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that primarily builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of Web 3, the next generation of the Internet. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Toronto and London, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses that are at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, crypto and fintech.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Contact: Katarina Kupcikova, Analyst, E. katarina.kupcikova@fineqia.com, T. +44 7806 730 769; Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO, E. bundeep.rangar@fineqia.com, T. +1 778 654 2324



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fineqia-sponsors-digital-collectable-auction-from-ukraine-with-love-301756393.html