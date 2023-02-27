Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AD2Q ISIN: DK0060696300 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI 
Frankfurt
27.02.23
08:12 Uhr
16,310 Euro
+0,120
+0,74 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,59016,75012:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2023 | 12:10
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 11/2023

Copenhagen, 27 February 2023


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 20 February to 24 February 2023:

Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 5,964,547757,144,057
20-Feb-23 11,406 120.51 1,374,501
21-Feb-23 8,890 121.03 1,075,942
22-Feb-23 16,040 120.29 1,929,371
23-Feb-23 11,144 121.75 1,356,768
24-Feb-23 16,931 122.90 2,080,849
Total, 20 February - 24 February 2023 64,411121.377,817,430
Bought from CAF, 24 February 2023* 28,746 121.37 3,488,843
Bought from CWO, 24 February 2023* 13,307 121.37 1,615,043
Accumulated under the programme6,071,011770,065,372

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 20 February - 24 February 2023 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 6,517,073 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.01% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no 11 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/49b11c72-234e-4971-bcc6-1c2557e43ac9)
  • PDMR notification CAF 24 Feb 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/26b7282e-85f9-476e-88ef-9ce230905d9d)
  • PDMR notification CWO 24 Feb 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/222d8ada-8010-4414-8b71-1fafe525d2b3)
  • PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/44d7b65a-564c-46a6-825b-23094ea534f9)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.