Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNY1 ISIN: KYG9830T1067 Ticker-Symbol: 3CP 
Tradegate
27.02.23
12:15 Uhr
1,420 Euro
+0,005
+0,38 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
XIAOMI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XIAOMI CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4201,43612:18
1,4201,43812:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
XIAOMI
XIAOMI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XIAOMI CORPORATION1,420+0,38 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.