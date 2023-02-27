Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems Market to Reach $6.01 Billion by 2030: Cognitive Market Research

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems Market size is accounted to be $2.63 Billion in the year 2022 and is projected to be $6.01 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9 % from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent report published by Cognitive Market Research. Dental restoration using CAD-CAM technology is more accurate and aesthetically pleasant. Hence,imes-icore GmbH, one of the world market leaders in digital, dental CAD/CAM production systems, has introduced the CORiTEC one+, the first open 5-axis system with a fully automated workflow. With its five axes and seamless workflow, the machine sets a benchmark for faster processing of blocks, pre-milled abutments, and blanks.







Major findings during Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems Industry Analysis:

Dental restoration is one of the critical parameters in a person's appearance. It also prevents infection and decay in the mouth. The majority of people undergo tooth restoration to improve their smile and looks. Hence, demand for CAD/CAM market is rising across the globe

Rise in the incidence of tooth loss, the increasing geriatric population, and advancement in the manufacturing process of dental CAD/CAM systems are driving the demand for restoration. This is gradually stimulating the growth of the Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems market

The dental CAD/CAM system has dominated the market, and it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for software that is used to design restoration procedure

Dental clinics segment held the highest revenue market share, which can be attributed to the rising number of dental clinics across the globe. Further, there has been an elevation in dental visits due to increased dental disorders as well as rise in the spending capacity on dental treatments

North America accounts for the highest market share due to increased awareness regarding the importance of oral care among people living in the U.S. and Canada . Further, extensive R&D activities boost the CAD/CAM systems market in North America . The U.S. is the largest contributor to the growth of the market owing to the high prevalence of oral disorders and the rising geriatric population that increases the demand for restoration techniques

Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems: by Product (Materials, and Systems); by Material (Metal, Polymers, and Ceramics); by End-use (Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Milling Centers); by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East, and Africa) Global Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, and Industry Forecast, 2018-2030

Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems Industry Statistics 2022:

Global Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems Industry Statistics 2022 Global Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems Market Sales 2022 $ 2.63 Billion Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems Market CAGR (2023 to 2030) 10.9 % Dental CAD CAM Systems Share (Product Segment) 61.2 % Dental CAD CAM Ceramics Share (Material Segment) 69.8 % Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems Dental Segment (End User) 63.6 % North America Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems Share 35.2 %

What are the Growth, Drivers, and Opportunities for the Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems Market?

High prevalence of oral diseases has been observed worldwide due to growing urbanization and changes in living conditions. Intake of unhealthy food with high sugar content and inadequate supply of fluoride are the primary factors resulting in a surge of people with dental caries.

It has been estimated that almost 7% of the global population experiences tooth loss. The chances of prolonged oral disease and tooth loss increased in people aged 60 years or older. Losing teeth for an individual can be socially damaging and also causes limitations of various functions. This is increasing the demand for restoration techniques.

Chairside computer-assisted manufacturing restoration is gaining extensive demand globally due to its accuracy, reliability, and efficiency. Advancement in restoration techniques has increased diversity in materials, such as metal alloys, ceramics, oxide ceramics, resins, and resin-matrix ceramics (RMC). Chairside CAD/CAM restorations are considered to be fast and patient-friendly.

For instance, 3M has launched Chairside Zirconia, designed to provide both strength and aesthetics to CAD/CAM Blocks. The product is designed for easy cementation and is compatible with both resin and glass ionomer cement.

Read the Full Report with the Table of Contents and Consult with Author:

https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com/dental-cad-cam-materials-and-systems-market-report

How the COVID-19 Impacted Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems Industry?

The growth of the healthcare industry witnessed a significant decline in 2020 due to the Covid-19 impact, thereby impacting the dental industry. Government laws restricted the full operation of various hospitals and dental clinics in several countries in the first and second quarters of 2020 to avoid public interaction, which has decreased the demand for restoration techniques.

Moreover, the procurement for capital equipment is projected to decline (revenue) due to the crisis, as elective procedures are being kept on hold and delayed. Interruption in the supply chain of various commodities, including material, apparatus, and software, has significantly hampered the dental CAD/CAM material and systems.

Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems Market Report Description

Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Materials

Systems

Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems Market - Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Metal

Polymers

Ceramics

Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Dental Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Milling Centers

Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Italy , Spain , Russia , Rest of Europe )

( , , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Southeast Asia , Rest of APAC)

( , , , , , , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) Middle East & Africa (GCC, Saudi Arabia , Turkey , Egypt , Rest of MEA)

List Of Key Players in Dental CAD CAM Materials and Systems Market

3M Company

Company Amann Girbach AG

Dental wings Inc.

Danaher Corporation

imes-icore GmbH

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Planmeca OY

Roland DGA Corporation

INSTITUT STRAUMANN AG

Others

Global Dental Care Market is projected to reach USD 62.9 billion by 2030.

The global dental care market is expected to reach USD 62.9 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.Product innovation and technological advancements, such as AR and VR in dentistry, CAD/CAM restoration techniques, and others, stimulate the growth of the dental care market. Further, the growing geriatric population, increasing awareness about oral hygiene, and rise in the prevalence of oral disorders boost the growth of the dental care market.

Global Dental Anesthesia Market is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2030.

The global dental anesthesia market is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.The significance of oral health has risen dramatically in recent years due to increased consumer awareness in emerging countries. Maintaining a healthy mouth, teeth, and gums requires regular dental hygiene. It can also improve physical appearance and overall quality of life. Furthermore, dental tourism is supported by several countries around the world. The technological advancement in dentistry, including 3D printing and use of AI is also utilized to assist dental tourism professionals in improving their sensitivity skills by enhancing their capability. All these factors boost the growth of the dental anesthesia market.

The Dental Implants Market value will be USD 16.8 billion by 2030 at a 10.2% CAGR

value will be at a Dental Amalgam Market value is registered at USD 600.6 million by 2030 at 5.3% CAGR

