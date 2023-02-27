Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Pharma Equity Group A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Pharma Equity Group A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 2 March 2023. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061155009 (PEG) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0062267605 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Pharma Equity Group, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 2:1 (DK) Shareholders in Pharma Equity Group A/S will be allocated 1 subscription right for each existing share. 2 subscription rights will entitle the shareholder to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 2 March 2023 - 15 March 2023 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 285510 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: PEG T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pharma Equity Group A/S makes a rights issue of up to 22,189,810 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 per share. Subscription price is DKK 1 per share of DKK 1. Subscription period: 6 March - 17 March 2023, both days included. For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66