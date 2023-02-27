Open Storage Solutions Empowering Leading Global Information Technology, Driving Successful Digital Transformation and Cloud Journey Outcomes

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - Open Storage Solutions® Inc., a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions across Canada and the United States, will celebrate over 45 years in business this year. With over four decades in data storage technology, Open Storage Solutions is a pioneer in data protection, resiliency, and security. From humble beginnings with legacy systems integration; evolving into high-performance servers/networking, cloud computing, smart services that enable true cloud adoption, and digital transformation. As well as selling through an extensive partner network covering multiple regions coast-to-coast; plus thousands of satisfied customers; it becomes quite evident as to why Open Storage Solutions is still around and continuing to deliver exceptional value to the SMB & Enterprise markets.





Company Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8535/156069_1f4cb21554696b3b_001full.jpg.

Since its founding in 1977, Open storage Solutions has been a successful full-service distribution channel for the top IT manufacturers globally. The company has provided consistent, reliable products and services to customers over four decades and demonstrates a traditional culture of integrity and respect that has maintained the principles, enabling the company to thrive.

The company's business strategy is to focus on its customers. During this age of Information Technology transformation, Open Storage Solutions has established a long legacy and sophisticated knowledge of current industry concerns like ransomware and cyber security resiliency. The company has accumulated industry expertise over the decades in modernized data protection trends and is uniquely qualified to Architect, Optimize, Design, Implement, Enable, Fully Manage, Monitor, Orchestrate, and Automate customer needs.

Open Storage Solutions takes a unique tenure in the market and comprehensive knowledge of cloud adoption to offer complete solutions, assessments, and even second opinions for on-premises, hybrid/multi-cloud, and edge computing. Knowing how to assemble the comprehensive components necessary for successful cloud adoption and application sequencing can be daunting without experienced help.

Stoney Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Open Storage Solutions, said, "We take great pride in the 45 years we have distinguished ourselves by the commitment to practical and individualized solutions for our customers. The level of experience and knowledge the company has amassed over this timeframe is truly differentiating. It provides our customers and partners with competitive advantages and solution completeness. As a company firmly rooted in maintaining our core values, we place customer satisfaction as our highest priority. We will continue to earn our customer's and partners' trust. It is a great honor and privilege to be tasked with building upon our legacy, continuously improving on what we offer, and expanding our 45-year footprint with new growth." "On behalf of Open Storage Solutions, I want to extend my sincere appreciation to all those who have been essential to our longstanding success. We cannot thank our customers, partners, and employees enough," Mr. Hall concluded.

A History of Success

Open Storage Solutions, Inc. will reflect throughout 2023 on its humble origins and successful journey. Open Storage Solutions will continue to adapt and transform business portfolios and brands while maintaining the company's fundamental values and continue to stay in tune with market trends to ensure the company is here to serve for many more decades to come.

About Open Storage Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Open Storage Solutions® serves its customers from multiple regional sales and service offices throughout Canada and the USA. Since 1977 the company has been a data protection, resilience, and security pioneer. From storage, IT infrastructure, high-performance computers, networking, cloud computing, smart services, and more, the company truly enables digital transformation.

For more information, please visit openstore.com or reach out below:

Media contact: Ankita Sasmal

Investors: Sathiyan Ratnam

Department: Public Relations

Number: +1 800 387 3419

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156069