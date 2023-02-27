ONI, the biotechnology company broadly enabling the ability to observe single molecules in living cells with its desktop Nanoimager microscopy platform, today announced that Paul Scagnetti has been appointed as the company's new CEO, effective February 27, 2023. Along with this leadership change, ONI will begin to implement a new strategy to accelerate commercial growth and expand its impact in research and discovery. Paul succeeds founding CEO, Bo Jing, who will remain with ONI as a key contributor in product development to help inspire ONI's next innovations.

Paul brings over 25 years of experience in the life science and technology markets and comes with a proven track of success for both large and small companies. Prior to joining ONI, Paul's most recent role was Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at Illumina, where he led M&A, partnerships, and licensing. Paul's experience spans international leadership roles where his responsibilities ranged from general management, new business development, and strategic planning at companies such as FEI and Intel.

"This is a great time to be joining ONI! The Nanoimager that the ONI team has developed is a breakthrough in expanding the use of microscopy in life sciences. It's going to be increasingly important for researchers who want to connect multi-omic analysis to a wide range of biological phenomena that can only be seen with super resolution microscopes. The microscopy and data analysis platforms will form a strong basis for us to grow the company and add tremendous value to life scientists," said incoming CEO Paul Scagnetti.

As CEO, Paul will be responsible for driving the company's future growth and expanding its reach to new customers and markets. He will also build on ONI's vision to enable better science through delivering accessible and innovative new technologies to scientists around the world.

"Paul's experience in building businesses, in particular in the microscopy arena, will help drive ONI's mission to truly democratize super resolution imaging. We are pleased to have him on board and look forward to seeing him realize the potential of this company," said Patrick Finn, Ph.D., chairman of the board of ONI.

ONI's mission is to accelerate scientific discovery and fight disease by enabling everyone to visualize, understand, and share the microscopic details of life. ONI's first product, the Nanoimager, is the world's first desktop, super-resolution, single-molecule imaging platform capable of visualizing and tracking individual molecules in complex systems such as nanoparticles, living cells, and tissue with 20 nm resolution. ONI has continued this trend of democratizing super-resolution microscopy through the introduction of CODI, a software platform for acquisition, analysis, collaboration, and storage of super-resolution data. ONI was founded as a spin-out from Oxford University and has rapidly grown since its inception with offices now in San Diego, CA (HQ) and Oxford, UK. For more information, visit oni.bio and follow ONI on Twitter @oniHQ and LinkedIn @ONI

