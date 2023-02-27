Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Sharyn Alexander will be presenting on March 3rd at 3:10 pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Sun Summit Minerals

Sun Summit's flagship Buck Project is a bulk-tonnage gold, silver, and zinc property located just south of the town of Houston in central British Columbia. The property has excellently developed infrastructure that allows year-round road access for exploration, has favourable host rock, drill-ready targets, and is located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction. Successful exploration drilling at Buck Main project in 2022 expanded the known footprint of mineralization.Exploration plans for 2023 include the commencement of drilling this quarter at new, high-priority drill targets outside the Buck Main system called IRK and Eagle Eye targets. Progression of step-out drilling at Buck Main to investigate the extent and continuity of high-grade and bulk-tonnage mineralization is being planned. In addition, the Company is planning a significant field program to advance numerous other targets across the Buck project to provide additional discovery potential on the Buck property.

