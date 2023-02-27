Cellario now compatible with Acoustic Ejection Mass Spectrometry technology from SCIEX

At SLAS 2023, SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, announces a new collaboration with HighRes Biosolutions, a leading global laboratory automation company. Complete automation solutions from HighRes Biosolutions, powered by Cellario software, adds automation benefits to the Echo® MS system, built on Acoustic Ejection Mass Spectrometry technology from SCIEX. This combined offering aims to provide comprehensive and customizable workflows for high-throughput screening, HT-ADME and synthetic biology studies.

Cellario integrates all the devices and software within a laboratory, enabling scientists to customize and implement the best possible technologies to produce data and execute their work. It provides a single connection point for all data integration needs in a lab, meaning the lab's asset base can grow without increasing in complexity. Customers with Cellario can connect to the Echo® MS system and data collection software to help seamlessly manage large amounts of sample handling and analysis.

"The Echo® MS system was built with flexibility in mind and meant to bolt on to any existing automation platform," said Jose Castro-Perez, Senior Director of Market Development at SCIEX. "Our customers tell us that there is a need to incorporate more automation either fit for purpose or customizable to specific workflow needs. This collaboration provides the customizability and ability that customers seek."

"We are extremely excited to collaborate with SCIEX to deliver automated analytical solutions that increase throughput and enhance data capture at unprecedented scale," said Ira Hoffman, CEO at HighRes Biosolutions. "With Cellario and the Echo® MS system, we're redefining the impact of lab automation on bioanalytical workflows, turning data into insight."

Learn more about the Echo® MS system and Cellario at SLAS 2023. Two seminars will be presented:

"Breaking through the bottlenecks of conventional LC/MS-MS: Acoustic Ejection Mass Spectrometry for high throughput screening," presented by SCIEX, on February 28, 8:30 10:00 a.m. PST.

"Cellario: Harnessing the Power of Dynamic Scheduling to Execute Multiple Assays in Parallel," presented by HighRes Biosolutions, on February 27, 12:00 1:30 p.m. PST.

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have been at the forefront of the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers can quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.



About HighRes Biosolutions

HighRes Biosolutions is a leading global laboratory automation company. Our products and our people empower scientists to create data factories that connect instrumentation with informatics-from anywhere in the world. By doing so, scientists achieve unprecedented levels of productivity while continually adapting to dynamic scientific, technological, and organizational structures.

