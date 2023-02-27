Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J2QD ISIN: US87157B1035 Ticker-Symbol: H6K 
Tradegate
24.02.23
20:00 Uhr
0,925 Euro
-0,020
-2,12 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9050,95016:33
0,9050,95016:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2023 | 15:34
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.: Synchronoss Announces Strong Messaging Platform Growth in Asia Pacific Fueled by Advanced Messaging

Global Service Providers Utilizing Synchronoss Platforms to Deliver Value-Added Services to Tens of Millions of Subscribers

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ("Synchronoss" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced strong growth in Asia Pacific, primarily fueled by growth in its Advanced Messaging business. Through partnerships with global service providers, specifically in Japan, the company continues to expand its global footprint, supporting tens of millions of subscribers in the region.

In Japan, Rich Communications Service.

"We are delighted to witness the unique success of the +Message service in Japan based on the WIT RCS messaging platform, and together with Synchronoss we are ready to leverage our common offer of rich messaging for other carriers that want to generate new revenue opportunities," said Luis Silva, CEO at WIT Software.

Another prominent service provider in Asia Pacific recently announced a major milestone, delivering email services to over 50 million users. The end-to-end email platform, powered by Synchronoss Email Suite and the Mx9 core messaging platform, is highly scalable and ensures security and data privacy for its subscribers.

"The recent deployments and milestones are fueling the momentum of our Messaging platforms in the Asia Pacific region," said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. "This year, we look forward to working with our strategic partners, especially WIT Software, to deliver innovative messaging solutions that enable new ways to connect, collaborate, engage, and transact business."

About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover / Tom Colton
Gateway Group, Inc.
SNCR@gatewayir.com


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.