Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.: Synchronoss Announces Strong Messaging Platform Growth in Asia Pacific Fueled by Advanced Messaging

Global Service Providers Utilizing Synchronoss Platforms to Deliver Value-Added Services to Tens of Millions of Subscribers

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ("Synchronoss" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced strong growth in Asia Pacific, primarily fueled by growth in its Advanced Messaging business. Through partnerships with global service providers, specifically in Japan, the company continues to expand its global footprint, supporting tens of millions of subscribers in the region.



In Japan, Rich Communications Service.

"We are delighted to witness the unique success of the +Message service in Japan based on the WIT RCS messaging platform, and together with Synchronoss we are ready to leverage our common offer of rich messaging for other carriers that want to generate new revenue opportunities," said Luis Silva, CEO at WIT Software.

Another prominent service provider in Asia Pacific recently announced a major milestone, delivering email services to over 50 million users. The end-to-end email platform, powered by Synchronoss Email Suite and the Mx9 core messaging platform, is highly scalable and ensures security and data privacy for its subscribers.

"The recent deployments and milestones are fueling the momentum of our Messaging platforms in the Asia Pacific region," said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. "This year, we look forward to working with our strategic partners, especially WIT Software, to deliver innovative messaging solutions that enable new ways to connect, collaborate, engage, and transact business."

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies.

Media Relations Contact:

Domenick Cilea

Springboard

dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover / Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

SNCR@gatewayir.com