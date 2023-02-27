Anzeige
Montag, 27.02.2023
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
WKN: 866953 ISIN: US4370761029 
ACCESSWIRE
27.02.2023 | 15:50
The Home Depot: The Book, The Ballot, The Buck: 20-Year Home Depot Associate Talks Family History, HBCU Experience and Career

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / The Home Depot

Originally published on Built From Scratch

Anika Clement Wharton, Home Depot's senior director of supply chain, is a fourth generation Atlanta native and a third generation Spelman College graduate. She has notable family members who dedicated their lives to civil rights, black voter registration and the integration of public schools, politics, music and more.

She's built her career with The Home Depot for nearly 21 years using the same principle that she learned from her family: always strive to do the right thing.

Watch Anika's story in the video above.

The Home Depot is proud to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through the Retool Your School program. Established in 2009, Retool Your School has invested more than $5.2 million to support 184 campus improvement grants provided to 70 percent of the nation's HBCUs.

To learn more about Retool Your School, visit RetoolYourSchool.com.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

The Home Depot, Monday, February 27, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740893/The-Book-The-Ballot-The-Buck-20-Year-Home-Depot-Associate-Talks-Family-History-HBCU-Experience-and-Career

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
