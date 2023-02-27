Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - Descartes Labs invites you to visit the team at Booth #6404N at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Sunday March 5 to Wednesday March 8, 2023.

Discover the Descartes Labs advantage through actionable solutions that are data-driven and geology-led. We'll help accelerate your goals with our technology spanning from mineral exploration to infrastructure monitoring to sustainable mining.

With Marigold, the world's most advanced geological exploration system, geologists can use our advanced tools to boost the number of AOIs they look at and to accelerate mineral targeting. Build regional to camp-scale processing workflows and quickly develop insights into the presence and composition of buried ore deposits in days instead of months.

Improve operational safety and reduce costs with our Global Deformation System (GDS), the world's first fully automated, global subsidence and ground deformation monitoring solution.

Monitor key sustainability measurements across global assets, from baselining to meeting rehabilitation objectives with our Sustainable Mining solutions.

Join us for our daily in-booth demonstrations including Mineral Mapping in Marigold, Detecting Early Precursors for Tailings Dam Failures, Future of Hyperspectral Data at Descartes Labs, Epithermal Deposit Mapping, Porphyry Deposit Mapping, and K2fly Infrastructure Monitoring Technology. K2fly is a partner using Descartes Labs' technology for their Dams & Tailings solution that improves tailings dam monitoring, governance and reporting. See demonstration schedule.

Visit us at Booth 6404N at PDAC 2023. Schedule a meeting with our team.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Descartes Labs

Descartes Labs is a technology company specializing in the automated analysis of geospatial data to answer critical questions about the physical world. Through our geospatial SaaS technology, we enable the analysis of earth observation data at scale, providing solutions across agriculture, resource exploration, tailings dam monitoring, and climate resilience, while also supporting federal government efforts to analyze and provide actionable insights from geospatial data. Descartes Labs is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

