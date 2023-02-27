Malaysian scientists have tested bio-inspired coconut fiber to cool down solar modules. The cooling system features a moist coconut pith encapsulated with a polyurethane sheet. It is placed on the back of a PV module's surface and acts as a heat sink.Researchers at Universiti Malaysia Pahang have developed a novel passive cooling technique for solar modules that uses moist coconut fiber as the cooling agent. "Our solution uses a bio-inspired coconut fiber for thermal regulation," researcher Sudhakar Kumarasamy told pv magazine. "It can be used for building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) rooftop ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...