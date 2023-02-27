Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851745 ISIN: US88579Y1010 Ticker-Symbol: MMM 
Tradegate
27.02.23
17:44 Uhr
103,00 Euro
+0,76
+0,74 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
3M COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,92102,9817:44
102,90103,0017:44
PR Newswire
27.02.2023 | 16:12
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

3M Finesse-it Robotic Paint Repair System wins another international SURCAR award

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Finesse-it Robotic Paint Repair System, developed by robotics experts in the 3M Abrasive Systems Division, has been recognized once again for its groundbreaking innovation.

The 3M Finesse-it Robotic Paint Repair System is a critical part of a complete automated solution that enables robots to efficiently and reliably sand and polish. This image shows the 3M Finesse-it Buff Pads at work, which are specially designed to be used on OEM and baked finish paints to help remove sand scratches or swirl marks on a variety of painted surfaces.

The team behind the automated paint repair system was awarded "The Award for Technique" at the 2022 SURCAR Shanghai Congress. SURCAR is the world's leading automotive body finishing community, leveraging the experience of its members to provide insights, share ideas and best practices on surface finishing.

"Customers continue to demand increased automation as part of their quest for the 'lights-out' paint shop," said Carl Doeksen, Director, 3M Abrasive Systems Division. "This new system improves productivity and quality in automotive manufacturing. We have completely digitized this critical operation, which allows for continuous real-time analysis and improvements via the vast amount of data generated in the automated process."

3M, a pioneer in the automotive industry's paint repair process more than 100 years ago, is revolutionizing the field with its 3M Finesse-it Robotic Paint Repair System. After years of research and testing - and drawing on 3M's decades-long expertise in robotics - the system was commercialized earlier in 2021. It is centered on proprietary software that fixes defects, identified by a qualified vision system, by providing robots the right repair process to enable them to sand and polish the vehicles using 3M abrasive products.

It's the latest innovation from the 3M Abrasives System Division, which has developed numerous robotic abrasive processes, across several industries, that use automation to help increase productivity, consistency and cost savings, benefits made even more critical by a shrinking workforce.

This the second SURCAR award won by 3M in as many years. In 2021, took home "The Award for Technique" at the SURCAR Detroit Conference.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

The 3M Finesse-it Robotic Paint Repair System is a critical part of a complete automated solution that enables robots to efficiently and reliably sand and polish. In this image, the robot is preparing the surface to be sanded with 3M Trizact Discs. These discs help optimize the defect removal process. They start sharp and stay sharp, resulting in more predictable finishes and improved, consistent results.

3M

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009524/3M_Finesse_it_Robotic_Paint_Repair_System.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009525/3M_Finesse_it_Robotic_Paint_Repair_System.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955952/3M_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3m-finesse-it-robotic-paint-repair-system-wins-another-international-surcar-award-301755686.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.