Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871733 ISIN: GB0006449366 Ticker-Symbol: HGR 
Tradegate
27.02.23
16:42 Uhr
1,556 Euro
+0,002
+0,13 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5141,58017:44
1,5181,57817:44
ACCESSWIRE
27.02.2023 | 16:14
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecora Resources PLC: Notification of transactions by Directors Announces Notification of transactions by Directors

Notification of transactions by Directors

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora" or the "Company") (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that awards of Ordinary Shares ("Shares") were made under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") at nil cost on 24 February 2023 to Directors as detailed below. A share price of £1.3705, being the 5-day volume weighted average price before grant as approved by the Company's Remuneration Committee, has been used to determine the number of shares awarded.

The LTIP provides Directors with Shares awarded on a conditional basis as determined by the Remuneration Committee. These awards will vest on 24 February 2026, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions linked to total shareholder return, portfolio contribution and adjusted earnings per share. The vested Shares will then be subject to a further holding period of two years and will be released on 24 February 2028.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

NameMr. Marc Bishop Lafleche

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/statusChief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

NameEcora Resources PLC

b.

LEI213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transactionAward of Shares under the terms of the Ecora Resources PLC Long-Term Incentive Plan 2021. Subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, the award will vest on 24 February 2026; the Shares will then be subject to a further holding period of two years and will be released on 24 February 2028.

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
0.00p456,402

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

456,402

0.00p

e.

Date of the transaction24 February 2023

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

NameMr. Kevin Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/statusChief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

NameEcora Resources PLC

b.

LEI213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transactionAward of Shares under the terms of the Ecora Resources PLC Long-Term Incentive Plan 2021. Subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, the award will vest on 24 February 2026; the Shares will then be subject to a further holding period of two years and will be released on 24 February 2028.

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
0.00p296,424

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

296,424

0.00p

e.

Date of the transaction24 February 2023

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Camarco

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740898/Notification-of-transactions-by-Directors-Announces-Notification-of-transactions-by-Directors

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.