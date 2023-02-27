Karnataka Ltd. has started accepting bids to develop up to 1 GW of pumped hydro storage, while Assam Power Distribution has revealed plans to procure 200 MW of PV capacity.From pv magazine India Assam Power Distribution aims to procure power from up to 200 MW (AC) of grid-connected solar projects to be developed anywhere in the Indian state of Assam. The projects will be set up on a build-own-operate basis and will be awarded via tariff-based competitive bidding, with a ceiling tariff fixed at INR 4 ($0.048)/kWh. The capacity of each solar project will be at least 10 MW. Bids can be made for capacities ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...