Seoul, South Korea | February 27, 2023 08:57 AM Eastern Standard Time

Derby Stars, a horse-racing metaverse game on Polygon blockchain, has opened its "Early Access" version from February 27th to March 20th.

Developed by a team of experienced game developers, Derby Stars promises to be an exciting new addition to the world of digital horse racing. The game offers players an immersive experience within a beautiful grassland and various racetracks, where they can train and race their own horses, breed new horses and compete in thrilling Player versus Environment (PvE) and Player versus Player (PvP) competitions.

"Through the "Early Access", the team hopes to get as much feedback as possible because Derby Stars is a game built together with the users," said Sean Hahm, Executive Producer of Derby Stars. "We have worked tirelessly to create a game that truly captures the excitement and thrill of horse racing, and we are confident that the Early Access version is a great representation of what's to come."

The main story of the game starts as the user gets a job as a new jockey at a stable run by a trusty ranch manager, Risa. She and other unique NPC characters will guide through the game for the player to become the Derby Champion. The players not only have to train their horses for higher levels but have to strategize according to the weather, types of racetrack, and horses' tendency and condition in order to win the race.

The game also combines the excitement of real-life horse racing with cutting-edge technology and blockchain integration, providing an unparalleled gaming experience.

"The gaming industry's NFT market is projected to hit USD291.7 billion by 2028 and we believe that Derby Stars will take part in changing the gaming landscape." Said Sean. "Derby Stars is at the forefront of revolutionizing both the digital horse racing industry and the ways blockchain games are developed."

During the early access period, players can not only enjoy the in-game contents but also a range of missions and events. Through completing various missions, players can level-up their horses and earn in-game tokens. Also, players can compete with fellow Derby Stars gamers for a chance to win a bigger prize and to become a champion.

After the Early Access, an Alpha version of Derby Stars will be released later this year. Players can expect more features such an avatar customization, stable management simulation, rental marketplace, and more.

The "Early Access" version is available on PC and Mac, and anyone with Derby Stars Horse NFT can play. This version can support Chinese (traditional and simplified), Japanese, and English to make the game accessible to more audiences.

About Derby Stars

Derby Stars is a pioneering horse-racing metaverse game that has embraced the play-to-earn trend, enabling players to breed, train, and trade digital horses while earning cryptocurrencies. Led by Sean Hahm, the head of the project who has previous experience in developing a successful mobile horse racing game, the team consists of over 30 members from countries all over the world, including Korea, the United States, and India. The company first raised a seed round of USD6M co-led by Patron and Galaxy Interactive, as well as early follow-on supporter Hashed and several other investors.

