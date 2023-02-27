DPS Group - Boston: Arcadis DPS Group Adds Patrick Traver as Process Architect Subject Matter Expert

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Arcadis DPS Group, a global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has hired Patrick Traver, AIA, NCARB as its Process Architect Subject Matter Expert (SME). In his new role, Patrick will serve as a top-level technical or functional expert, often working on multiple projects and programs that support clients in the global life sciences market. Reporting to Werner Greyling in U.S. project operations, Patrick will be responsible for driving the innovation, thought leadership, and success of process architecture on Arcadis DPS Group's life science projects.

"Pat brings a depth of experience and a proven track record of project execution and expertise," said Werner. "Like Arcadis DPS Group, he strives to remain at the forefront of industry trends, and builds long-term client relationships through active listening and collaboration. We are thrilled to add him to the team."

Patrick has close to 20 years of experience in the design and construction field, 15 of which are in the development of cGMP manufacturing facilities and operations. Patrick received a Bachelor of Architecture from Drexel University and a Bachelor of Exercise Science from the University of Scranton. He is a member of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) and the American Association of Architects (AIA).

Serving high-tech industries around the world, Arcadis DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About Arcadis DPS Group

Arcadis DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting, and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. Arcadis DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation; as well as contingent staffing solutions.

Arcadis DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 48 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart are the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

On December 2, 2022, DPS Group joined Arcadis, the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. The acquisition comes after five years of successful collaboration between both organizations. DPS (renamed as Arcadis DPS Group) is now part of Arcadis' Places GBA, providing clients with a one-stop, full-service provider across the entire spectrum of built environment facilities. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

